Burramatta NAIDOC is a family-friendly event set to conclude NAIDOC week (July 7-14) with festivities that platform and celebrate Indigenous culture, art and music. This year's NAIDOC theme, “Keep the fire burning! Blak, loud and proud”, is a call to action to rally around Indigenous communities and amplify First Nations voices. Burramatta NAIDOC invites all Australians to learn more about Indigenous history, and share in a celebration of First Nations culture and accomplishments.

Burramatta NAIDOC will take place on Saturday, July 13 at The Crescent, Parramatta Park as part of the City of Parramatta’s annual First Nations festival, Warami. The festivities will include children's workshops, market stalls, performances, great food and much more. Whether you’re keen to learn about bush plants and food, try your hand at native floral displays or join in on an Wandana Aboriginal Education artefacts talk, Burramatta NAIDOC has plenty to discover and enjoy.

Accomplished Minjungbal/Gudjinburra hip hop musician JK-47, otherwise known as Jacob Paulson, is headlining the event with tracks from his debut album Made For This. The album proved a hit with Triple J audiences, who named him its ‘Unearthed Artist of the Year’ following his ground-breaking Like A Version of 2Pac’s ‘Changes’. An epic line-up of artists are also set to take to the stage throughout the day including Jada Weazel, Kootsie Don and Blanche. Plus, Jannawi Dance Clan will perform traditional dance styles and Akala Newman will be on MC duties.

Entry is free, with the day kicking off at 10am and going through to 4pm – see you down in Parramatta Park.



Find out more about Burramatta NAIDOC Day.