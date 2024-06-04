Time Out says

The welcoming city of Campbelltown is filled with hidden gems, including its Handmade and Homegrown Market. Starting as a monthly event back in 2022, locals and out-of-towners have put this market on the map and turned it into a now-weekly event.

Head to Lithgow St every Sunday between 8am to 1pm to explore the very best local produce and artisan stalls. Entry is free to this much-loved market and inside you’ll find live music, picnic spots and maker workshops where you can discover local artists while working on a new skill. Expect to find family-friendly activities which are sure to keep the kids entertained.

Come hungry because you’ll quickly fill up on fresh fruits, baked goods, and if you’re lucky, the bi-monthly Devonshire teas and scones might be on offer. Once you’ve seen it all, book in for a self-guided tour of the nearby Historic Glenalvon House which dates back to 1840. This idyllic spot is a popular wedding venue but also opens its doors monthly to visitors. Stop in on June 16 for the next opportunity to see inside and snag a tea and treat (for a $10 donation) from the Campbelltown Airds Historical Society who will be on site from 10am to 1pm.

This June, a variety of kid-friendly activities have been added to the agenda - with free face painting and live performances all taking place every Sunday from June 2 to June 30. Musicians will include Quintino, Mark Jonas, Birdman, School of Rock Houseband, The Honey Sippers, Jamie Preston, Blake Cateris, Yvonne Elsworthy and busker Peter Jones.

Little ones can try their hand at a craft buffet as part of the Mess It Up workshops on June 2. Be sure to bring the kids back on June 23, as the Campbelltown Council’s Youth Action Team opens up a youth led market space featuring a selection of young entrepreneurs, makers and performers.

