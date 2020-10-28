This upmarket Double Bay pub goes dark circus for spooky season

The Sheaf is undergoing a ghoulish transformation for two treacherous days and nights, with a creepy circus takeover pitching inside the courtyard and public bar of the hundred-year-old pub on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31. ‘Carnevil’ will conjure a clown car full of weird and wonderful circus performers to haunt the venue, including fire burlesque dancers, glass ball jugglers, and – you guessed it – creepy clowns.

The menu and cocktail selections are fittingly freaky and carnival snack inspired. Dare to sip on a Fairy Floss Martini (vodka, raspberry, cranberry, with dripping candy floss), a Popcorn Paloma (tequila, agave, lime, grapefruit soda, garnished with coloured popcorn served in a popcorn bag), or a Smoked Orange Old Fashioned (whisky, bitters, smoked orange).

Feeling hungry? Sink your sweet tooth into special desserts like a beer-battered Mars bar with salted caramel sauce, or a powdered sugar doughnut with vanilla ice cream and peaches. Or flirt with danger by ordering the spicy chicken taco roulette – three tacos will stand before you, and you get to figure out which one has fermented habanero chilli.

This seated event is free to enter, however bookings are recommended, which you can lock in here.

