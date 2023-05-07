Sydney
Timeout

Casa Aperol Sundays

Time Out says

An immersive pop-up happening every Sunday features delicious food, Aperol Spritzes, prizes and DJs

Picture this: you’re sitting on the golden sand of one of Australia’s most beautiful beaches. The sun is shining, the beautiful people are sunning themselves and surfers are gliding over the swell. You get up and run towards the big blue sea and dive right in, the refreshing ocean cool on your skin. You come out, and walk up to Bondi Pavilion and there on the promenade you find a refreshing Aperol Spritz to sip on, a delicious coastal menu to feast on and live music that will get those good vibes going. It’s a Mediterranean oasis right in the heart of Bondi.

Sounds pretty good, doesn’t it? Well lucky for us, it’s happening every Sunday this autumn, finishing on Sunday, May 7. And you’re invited.

Casa Aperol at Promenade Bondi Beach, a collaboration between Aperol and House Made Hospitality (founders of Hinchcliff House) is the pop-up of your dreams. Held on the Bondi promenade at Bondi Beach, right in front of the newly restored Bondi Pavilion, Casa Aperol will be open from 11.30am onwards. 

Food and drinks at Casa Aperol are designed to offer you a taste of the Mediterranean. As well as Aperol Spritz, you’ll find other thirst-quenching cocktails like a Passionfruit Margarita and Apollonia Negroni. Food wise, expect tasty fare inspired by beachside dishes with classic Mediterranean flavours including beach flat breads with chargrilled meats, vegetarian options and seafood dishes such as salt and pepper squid; Sydney rock oysters and crispy king prawn buns. Prizes, live music, DJs and entertainment every Sunday will top everything off, making the Aperol pop-up the hottest place to be (and we’re not talking about the temperature).

Find out more about Casa Aperol here.

By Avril Treasure for Time Out in association with Aperol

Details

Event website:
casaaperol.com.au/
Address:
Bondi Beach
Queen Elizabeth Dr
Bondi
Sydney
2026
Opening hours:
11am-11pm

Dates and times

