The Langham hosts a decadent high tea with festive treats

‘Tis the season to stuff our faces. If you prefer to keep your festive feasting to more civilised occasions with towers of adorable finger sandwiches, scones and sweet treats, you’ll be delighted to know that the luxury hotel nestled in the Rocks, the Langham, is hosting a seasonably-themed high tea with Chrismassy treats adorned with tiny trees, snowflakes and yuletide delights.

The yummies include Mr Frosty's Valhora dark chocolate mousse with mulled wine poached pear and ginger biscuit; a matcha Mont Blanc Christmas tree; Christmas pudding with brandy and butcherscotch cream macaroons; Strawberry mascarpone and elderflower trifle; orange and pistachio surprise; cranberry scones with cream; and plenty of savoury treats and finger sandwiches to get you started.

There’s multiple two-hour seatings open every day of the week, from 11am-1pm, 1-3pm and 3-5pm. Plan whether you’ll be tea-totaling or knocking back bubbles accordingly. You’ll receive a festive cocktail on arrival ($98-$108) or a glass of Champagne ($113-$123). Children are welcomed with a juice or soft drink ($49).

If you like the idea of pairing your high tea with Christmas carols and operatic classics, you can get just that at a special event with bass baritone, Teddy Tahu Rhodes, and popular pianist, Guy Noble playing a Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 13. You can book a table of six or eight here for $233 per person.

The standard Christmas high tea runs until January 6, taking the festive spirit into the new year. To make a booking or enquiry contact the hotel directly on (02) 9256 2222 or email tlsyd.kitchensonkent@langhamhotels.com.

Looking for more ways to feel festive? Here’s the best Christmas lights in Sydney.