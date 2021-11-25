Sydney
People gather around a giant, glowing pink-and-purple Christmas bauble
Photograph: Darling Harbour

The best Christmas lights in Sydney

Go on an adventure to find the brightest Christmas lights in Sydney

Written by
Time Out editors
&
Alannah Maher
Sydneysiders spent almost a quarter of 2021 in lockdown, and just as we’ve emerged from such a gruelling period under stay-at-home orders, little miss La Niña has swept in to wash out the summer. So it’s fair to say that what the city needs right now is a little festive cheer. And not to worry, you better not pout, we're telling you why – Christmas lights are coming back to town. Yep, Carols in the Domain is coming back to the actual Domain, and the world is righting again.

If you go looking, you'll find illuminated displays to put a twinkle in your eye all over town. There are some pockets of Sydney that go all out for the festive season, and we're seeking them out for you and putting them on this list. 

Ready to get into the spirit? Check out the best Christmas markets in Sydney.

Sydney's Christmas light displays

Darling Harbour
Photograph: Darling Harbour/Bronnie Barnett

Darling Harbour

[Sponsored] Break out your biggest smiles and best poses in front of larger-than-life decorations dotted around the harbour. Start at the Convention Centre Forecourt, where a six-metre-high giant bauble will light up its surroundings – and your selfies – in kaleidoscopic colour. Over at Darling Square a glowing tunnel of fairy lights will greet you near the Exchange building. Come and make a wish for a golden year to come, and have your phone handy so you can share the magical moment on the ‘gram. Finally, travel along the boulevard to visit the six-feet-tall Christmas presents shimmering over Tumbalong Boulevard and pretend to be one of Santa’s elves as you pose for an adorably oversized piccy. While not strictly Christmassy, the glowing, inflatable arches of the colourful Sky Castle immersive art installation will also be hanging around Tumbalong Park until December 26.

Martin Place Christmas Tree
Photograph: Katherine Griffiths

Martin Place Christmas Tree

You’ll find the largest Christmas tree in the city lighting up the civic heart of Sydney in Martin Place for the 50th year in a row (Nov 27-Jan 1). This whopper 800-branch tree is decorated with 110,000 LED lights, dressed with 15,000 buds representing nine different kinds of native Australian flowers, 330 glossy baubles, and topped with a 3.4-metre colour-changing star. Surrounding the tree, 4,104 warm white icicle fairy lights span across Martin Place. You can see the tree burst into a kaleidoscope of colour every 15 minutes between 7pm and midnight each night. While you're in the area, wander over to see the canopy of light on Pitt Street

The QVB
Photograph: Supplied/QVB

The QVB

The humongous indoor tree towering over multiple floors at the QVB has always been a popular festive attraction, and 2021 marks a new era and a new tree for the historic building. In the place of the usual Swarovski encrusted fir, the QVB has introduced a tree inspired by Australia's rare native the Wollemi Pine and adorned with over 130 ornaments inspired by native flora. Want to know more? Book a guided tour.

Another new addition this year is a dynamic ‘light display’ staged on the exterior of the QVB, which features a kaleidoscope of colours illuminating the grand entrance of Sydney’s heritage-listed luxury retail hub. There will also be light installations across the Druitt Street side of the building, made up of more than 7000 bulbs spanning a 260-square-metre area. 

St Mary's Cathedral
Photograph: Supplied

St Mary's Cathedral

The glowing set up at St Mary’s Cathedral is undoubtedly one of the most spectacular Christmas light displays in the city. The Lights of Christmas will once again take over the Cathedral’s façade with a show of music, dancing lights and projections. The display will run from December 9 to 25. More details to come. 

Macarthur Square
Photograph: Supplied

Macarthur Square

For a Christmas installation that emulates the likes of the outrageously over-the-top displays seen at Dubai Mall and the Mall of Emirates, head to Macarthur Square. Stroll amongst towering illuminated reindeer that stand over six metres tall, a ten-metre Christmas tree and masses of lights strung across Kellicar Lane. Adding to the festivities a brand new, larger than life Christmas Bauble will arrive in the centre in early December. Customers will be able to truly immerse themselves in the Christmas spirit as they walk through the bauble, a perfect photo moment, located on level two near David Jones. The centre will have extended trading hours in the lead up to the big day, giving you more after-dark hours to admire the displays.

