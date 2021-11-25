Sydneysiders spent almost a quarter of 2021 in lockdown, and just as we’ve emerged from such a gruelling period under stay-at-home orders, little miss La Niña has swept in to wash out the summer. So it’s fair to say that what the city needs right now is a little festive cheer. And not to worry, you better not pout, we're telling you why – Christmas lights are coming back to town. Yep, Carols in the Domain is coming back to the actual Domain, and the world is righting again.

If you go looking, you'll find illuminated displays to put a twinkle in your eye all over town. There are some pockets of Sydney that go all out for the festive season, and we're seeking them out for you and putting them on this list.

