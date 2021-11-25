Darling Harbour
[Sponsored] Break out your biggest smiles and best poses in front of larger-than-life decorations dotted around the harbour. Start at the Convention Centre Forecourt, where a six-metre-high giant bauble will light up its surroundings – and your selfies – in kaleidoscopic colour. Over at Darling Square a glowing tunnel of fairy lights will greet you near the Exchange building. Come and make a wish for a golden year to come, and have your phone handy so you can share the magical moment on the ‘gram. Finally, travel along the boulevard to visit the six-feet-tall Christmas presents shimmering over Tumbalong Boulevard and pretend to be one of Santa’s elves as you pose for an adorably oversized piccy. While not strictly Christmassy, the glowing, inflatable arches of the colourful Sky Castle immersive art installation will also be hanging around Tumbalong Park until December 26.