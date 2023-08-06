Sydney
Cirque du Soleil – Crystal

  • Things to do, Ice skating
  • Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park
Circus performers on ice
Photograph: Supplied/Cirque du Soleil
Time Out says

For the first time, Cirque du Soleil takes to the ice in the Australian debut of Crystal

If you've even been to a Cirque du Soleil show, you've probably been ushered into a bigtop or an arena to watch the ultra-limber Montreal-based acrobats perform gravity-defying and breathtaking acts of magic. The circus company has been touring and delighting for years, and now, they've taken to the ice.

For the first time in the company's history – and a first for Australian audiences – Cirque du Soleil: Crystal will head Down Under and onto the frosty stage. Kicking off in NZ on June 16 before heading over to Brissy on July 21, the death-defying show will hit Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena from August 3-6, 2023.

The story follows the show's namesake, Crystal, as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery through the age old medium of bendy dance. The show, which has toured other parts of the world, features remastered pop songs, including Beyoncé's 'Halo', U2's 'Beautiful Day', Nina Simone's 'Sinnerman' and Sia's 'Chandelier', yet another first for the company.

The sub-zero show has toured 115 cities world-wide to an audience of over 1.8 million dazzled onlookers, and now – we finally get a taste.

Head to the show's website here to get more information and to book your tickets. Don't forget a jacket.

Want more magical theatre in your life? Don't forget to check out the best theatre in Sydney this month.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal
Address:
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park
Olympic Blvd
Sydney Olympic Park
Sydney
2127

Dates and times

12:00 pmCirque du Soleil: Crystal Australian TourQudos Bank Arena Various
