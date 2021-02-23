Darlo’s “gay gym” does it’s own free Fair Day festival

With the usual Mardi Gras Fair Day festivities on hold this year, one of Sydney's longest-running gyms is stepping up, getting pumped and shredded to host its own mini-fair day on Saturday, February 27. Affectionately nicknamed “the gay gym” in the late ’70s, City Gym has proudly held onto this title for more than four decades, becoming a LGBTQIA+ social and cultural hub. What better place could there be for the fitness fiends and sporty Sally’s of the queer community and allies to gather?

City Gym Fair Day will be a full day of entertainment and activities with an appearance by one of the biggest names in Sydney drag, Maxi Shield, as well as DJs, MCs, fitness and mental health seminars, health advice, complimentary taste testings at the new City Gym Eatery, giveaways, lucky door prizes and more. Do you even squat, brah? Then why not flex those glutes in the Squat ‘Till You Drop, the ultimate thunder-thighed competition judged by two of City Gym’s elite personal trainers.

If you’re interested in joining a sports team, you can check out up to 20 LGBTQIA and inclusive clubs from Team Sydney. These LGBTQIA sports groups are one of the social pillars of the city's queer community, and Mardi Gras Fair Day is usually a huge registration moment for them. City Gym is offering its space to ensure there's still a platform for these important clubs to reach out in 2021.

The event will also be raising funds and awareness for mental health charity Beyond Blue. Fair attendees will be asked for a gold coin donation upon entry, but there will also be the opportunity to participate in a major raffle with all proceeds going to Beyond Blue (one ticket for $5, three for $10). You could score lush prizes like an Alex Perry dress to the value of $1700, a one-night stay at a luxury hotel to the value of $1500, and other goodies.

All the fun and free activities kick off from 8am on Saturday, February 27. You can register your attendance here.

