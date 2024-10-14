Clay Sydney’s Enmore studio offers chilled-out one-off workshops suitable for total beginners as well as short courses covering wheel-throwing, hand-building, firing and glazing techniques for the clay-curious. If you’re an experienced ceramicist, they also rent out their spaces to those who want to work on their own projects.

The Time Out team was invited to check out the location and try one of the most popular classes: Wine and Clay. In this laid-back two-hour session you are gently instructed through the process of making your own ceramic vessel with simple hand-building techniques as you sip away on wine (or your liquid courage of choice) at your leisure.

The class is chilled-out and the instructors are enthusiastic, presenting easily followed instructions for creating your own vessel from a hunk of clay – paying special attention to ensure your piece won’t hold trapped air bubbles and explode in the kiln – and providing personalised help where desired. It’s up to you what your vessel will be, from a short stumpy planter, to a tall elegant vase, to a mug to cradle in your hands. Want to add some pizazz? The team provides cute clay ‘stamps’. Want to give your curvaceous vessel a pair of beautiful boobies? Someone will show you an easy-to-follow thumb-scoop technique for crafting the perfectly imperfect bosoms to attach. There’s plenty of time between sculpting to deliberate on design and have a natter with your clay-mates as you top up your drink.

If you’re looking for a creative outlet to get your hands busy as you catch up with a friend (or a few) or break the mud on a date, this is the place to do it.

