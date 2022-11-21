Clay-fiends, your day is coming. Just in time for Christmas, all ye pottery heads will get the chance to browse the ceramics of your wildest dreams at Clayground, a pop-up Christmas market that will peddle the wares of local ceramic creatives for just one day on December 11. This market and arty showcase will be all about highlighting the gorgeous works of the 100 practising artists who use ClayGround Studio in Rosebery, with this day set to be filled with live DJs spinning beats, ceramic making demonstrations and a whole bunch of cute pottery that you can buy for your family and friends – or even, just for yourself. Celebrity chefs Jason Roberts and Morgan Mcglone will also be on the scene, whipping you up delicious food and drinks while you peruse all the handmade treasures on display. Every piece on show will be one of a kind and will include the likes of vases, platters, plates, sculptures, mugs and bowls, with some of it going for as little as $10. Also, if you end up feeling alight with the fire of a high-powered glazing kiln to get clay-reative on your own terms, you can take a block of clay or a selection of boxed clay kits home with you to kickstart your career as a ceramicist. You're welcome. Clayground will be poppin’ off from 11am until 3pm on Sunday, December 11, and entry is totally free. You can stay updated on all Clayground Christmas Market happenings on their website. Want more markets? Check out our list of Sydney's best.