Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Cloud Nine Studio

  • Things to do
  • Rockdale
Advertising

Time Out says

Cloud Nine Studio is a content creating paradise

A dreamy photography studio in Rockdale. 

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Address:
23/613-615
Princes Highway
Rockdale
Sydney
2216
Contact:
View Website
0405 935 224

What’s on

Witness Her

What do you think of when you hear the words ‘naked fashion show’? Whatever it is, it’s probably not this.  In what is a first for us, and most probably Sydney as a whole (if not, dare we say, the world?) our city is becoming host to an incredibly wholesome, safe and absolutely not creepy at all female-only nude fashion show. Yes, you’ve read that right. At this fashion show, there will be no clothes. (PSA: Only participating women will be involved. Outside guests are not allowed.) This revolutionary event is going down on Sunday, September 10 in Sydney. It comes from the very same firecrackin’ mind behind Strip Her: The Pop Up, a women’s-only strip show that’s all about making the audience the stars of the show (think a totally safe and sensual space, lingerie, and feminine divine good times). Created by former stripper and birth doula Caitlin Erica (who Time Out chatted to about sex, sensuality and her hottest things to do in Sydney), Witness Her is her newest offering, and it’s arguably the wildest.  So, how does it work and what happens?  Before you slam your laptop shut/throw your phone to the other side of the room, know that this event isn’t about getting suddenly and jarringly nude with no warning. We’re told that this day will involve an intimate group of everyday women coming together in one safe space, and walking together through a specially tailored three-hour body confidence workshop. You’ll start off with gentle activities geared towards getting everyone relax

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.