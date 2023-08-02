Cloud Nine Studio

What do you think of when you hear the words ‘naked fashion show’? Whatever it is, it’s probably not this. In what is a first for us, and most probably Sydney as a whole (if not, dare we say, the world?) our city is becoming host to an incredibly wholesome, safe and absolutely not creepy at all female-only nude fashion show. Yes, you’ve read that right. At this fashion show, there will be no clothes. (PSA: Only participating women will be involved. Outside guests are not allowed.) This revolutionary event is going down on Sunday, September 10 in Sydney. It comes from the very same firecrackin’ mind behind Strip Her: The Pop Up, a women’s-only strip show that’s all about making the audience the stars of the show (think a totally safe and sensual space, lingerie, and feminine divine good times). Created by former stripper and birth doula Caitlin Erica (who Time Out chatted to about sex, sensuality and her hottest things to do in Sydney), Witness Her is her newest offering, and it’s arguably the wildest. So, how does it work and what happens? Before you slam your laptop shut/throw your phone to the other side of the room, know that this event isn’t about getting suddenly and jarringly nude with no warning. We’re told that this day will involve an intimate group of everyday women coming together in one safe space, and walking together through a specially tailored three-hour body confidence workshop. You’ll start off with gentle activities geared towards getting everyone relax