It’s the 28th annual Crows Nest Festival
The festival draws a crowd (50,000 people) for 200-plus stallholders, four stages of entertainment, a petting zoo, pony rides, cooking demonstrations, musicians and more. It kicks off at 10am on Willoughby Road. This year introduces Burlington Alley, a laneway of wine, cocktails and food provided by local Crows Nest restaurants.
|Venue name:
|Willoughby Road
|Address:
|
Willoughby Road
Crows Nest
2065
|Price:
|Free
|Event website:
|http://www.crowsnestnsw.com.au/
