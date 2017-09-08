Crows Nest Festival

Sunday October 15 2017
Crows Nest Festival
It’s the 28th annual Crows Nest Festival

The festival draws a crowd (50,000 people) for 200-plus stallholders, four stages of entertainment, a petting zoo, pony rides, cooking demonstrations, musicians and more. It kicks off at 10am on Willoughby Road. This year introduces Burlington Alley, a laneway of wine, cocktails and food provided by local Crows Nest restaurants. 

Willoughby Road
Willoughby Road
Crows Nest
2065
Free
Event website: http://www.crowsnestnsw.com.au/
