Timeout

Dingo Encounter at Taronga Zoo

Two dingo puppies squish their faces together while looking straight at the camera
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

You can play with Sydney's new dingo puppies in this new experience

Sydney. We have some pretty massive news. Listen up. Two dingo pups – (who are fluffier than all of our wildest dingo dreams), have just arrived at Taronga Zoo and honestly, we cannot deal with this right now. 

Warada and Kep Kep are five-month old dingo babies who were born on Dharug country in NSW, and Wathawurrung country in Victoria, respectively.  Australian mammal keeper, Natalie Holdsworth has described them as the  “perfect pair”, with Kep Kep (whose name means sugar in Wathawurrung language) apparently extremely sweet, friendly and engaged with all the people around him. Warada (whose name means beautiful in Dharug language) is meant to be highly inquisitive and switched-on, with her focussed on surveying her territory and the world around her. 

You’ll be able to meet the pups IRL from December 9, with the zoo putting on a special (and free) Dingo Keeper's talk, as well as a new ‘Dingo Encounter’ experience that lets you get up close to the canine cuties behind-the-scenes. Held at 11.30am daily and costing $64.95 per person, this interactive experience will allow you to sit ‘paw-to-paw’ with the pups as they get taken through a dingo enrichment program, where they will play right in front of you. As may be expected, this experience will probably sell out fairly quickly, so you’ll need to book in at Taronga’s top retail plaza on the day of your visit. 

You can also think about heading to Nura Diya Australia, Taronga’s new upcoming exhibit that’s all about showcasing the varied wonders of native Australian flora and fauna, with it being the place where the pups will frolick in 2023. 

How’s that for some dingo delight? 

Did you know that the lyrebird at Taronga Zoo has been imitating the “evacuate now” alarm ever since the lions escaped?

Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
taronga.org.au/sydney-zoo/animal-encounters/dingo
Address:
Taronga Zoo
1 Bradleys Head Rd
Mosman
Sydney
2088
Price:
$64.95
Opening hours:
11.30am daily

