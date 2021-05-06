Dine and day drink with drag queens and disco balls at the Prince of York

Looking for something a little different for your next weekend catch up or special celebration? Head underground at CBD party bar the Prince of York on a Saturday afternoon. Head past the exposed brick and geometric prints and you’ll find a fancy, boozy daytime dining event amongst the low lighting, lush velvety couches and scattered disco balls of bar-within-a-bar, Pamela’s – complete with drag queens.

A mixed bag of top tier stars are on the roster, and it’s luck of the draw which towering goddess will be making an appearance and swanning about your table on the day of your booking. On the day we attended, we were graced by the presence of Karla Bear – a dancing diva formed in the West End cast of Kinky Boots by Australian chorus boy Daniel Downing – and her funny quips and live singing antics were an absolute delight, though perhaps much more than a koala could bear (wink, wink). On another day, you might meet the beautiful Hannah Conda, or any of her colourful colleagues who also dominate Oxford Street.

The entertainment is on the more casual side, but the food and drink offering is anything but lowkey. You can sip on two hours of bottomless cocktails as a roaming glamourous entertainer sidles up to your booth and a progressive feast of shared dishes comes to your table. They might call it brunch, but you won’t find any eggs and bacon or mimosas. The shared menu firmly leans towards the lunchier end of the savoury spectrum, with flavours from the sea making a main feature.

Kick off with oysters drizzled with pepper berry mignonette and zesty kingfish crudo layered with radish, jalapeno and lime. Rip a piece off the spongy slab of focaccia to scoop up gooey local burrata dotted with the just-right combo of fresh figs, black pepper and honey. Swirl falafel balls through garlic sauce and house pickle. Make sure you save room for the memorable crustless crab sandwich, the truff hot sauce cuts through the rocket and aioli smear and gives it a real kick. A sweet ending is guaranteed with the dark chocolate brownie, topped with a piping of fluffy peanut butter cream. The drinks package includes wine and beer, and the cocktails on offer are a Rosé Spritz and the rather sippable Tommy’s Margarita with its zingy rim.

At $89, including the bottomless bevvies, this is a value for money experience. You can book in for the Disco Baby Bottomless Brunch (known as the Disco Queen Bottomless Brunch during YCK Laneways Block Party festival) on Saturdays between noon and 4pm.