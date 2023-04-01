Sydney
Disney at the Grounds

  • Things to do
  • The Grounds of Alexandria, Alexandria
  1. Disney at the Grounds
    Photograph: Supplied/Disney at the Grounds
  2. Disney at the Grounds
    Photograph: Supplied/Disney at the Grounds
  3. Disney at the Grounds
    Photograph: Supplied/Disney at the Grounds
  4. Disney at the Grounds
    Photograph: Supplied/Disney at the Grounds
The house of mouse has taken over the Grounds of Alexandria with a fluorescent wonderland

If you’re a great big Disney fanatic, or you know one (of any age), you’ll want to chase the white rabbit all the way to the Grounds of Alexandria for its latest themed takeover. A sparkling, neon-lit installation has taken over the picturesque venue’s gardens and laneways to celebrate the Walt Disney Company’s 100-year anniversary. 

From the classic cartoon Princess crew, to the curious creatures Alice met down in Wonderland, to Mickey and Minnie Mouse themselves – you’ll stumble across illuminations of tonnes of characters from the Disney universe. You can also take it to the next level, with Disney-themed cocktails and a pretty pastel cake making their way onto the menu.

You’ll need to pay a visit to one of the Grounds’ on-site eateries if you want to explore this nostalgia-heavy activation. During the day, the Grounds’ Cafe is open for brekkie, brunch or lunch (walk-ins are always welcome, but you can skip the queues by booking your table online). In the evenings, you can see the gardens sparkle when you book a table in the Potting Shed restaurant or attend an event at the Grounds. 

Hot tip: We reckon the decorations look their best at dusk and after dark.

Disney at the Grounds is open now until April 2023 (yes, that means the Disney magic will be in full force for Valentine’s Day!). 

Want more pretty things? These are the best art exhibitions in Sydney.

Alannah Maher
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
thegrounds.com.au/disney-at-the-grounds/
Address:
The Grounds of Alexandria
Building 7
2 Huntley St
Alexandria
Sydney
2015

