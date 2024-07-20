Subscribe
An artsy image of eye
Photograph: Supplied | Festival of Dangerous Ideas

Don't miss these 7 thrilling talks and events at the Festival of Dangerous Ideas

Calling all trailblazers and troublemakers – this festival of disruptive talks is coming back to Sydney, loud and live

Photograph: Supplied | Festival of Dangerous Ideas

By Caitlyn Todoroski for Time Out in association with the Festival of Dangerous Ideas
If you like your information with a side of edge, mark August 24 and 25 in your diary – with Carriageworks set to come alive with a series of events designed to challenge old points of view. The Festival of Dangerous Ideas is a wonderfully provocative and unfiltered series of live talks, tours and events that you really just have to see to believe.

Hear from best-selling authors, some of Australia’s best reporters, spirited art curators, film directors, playwrights and so much more. Local and international speakers are bringing you fresh ideas and widely differing lived experiences from all corners of the world. 

When we say topics vary massively, we mean you’ve got everything from identity politics in journalism to artificial and transplanted wombs – a topic to pique every interest, and subvert every preconception. With a program of more than 30 events over the weekend, it can be hard to choose which boundary-pushing events to prioritise. Luckily, we’ve rounded up even of the best events for your viewing pleasure (or, displeasure – depending on your comfort level).

7 talks at the Festival of Dangerous Ideas

The Last Supper

Photograph: Supplied

This dinner party will be one for the ages. If you can’t simply sit back and listen while your mind is being blown, rest assured that the FODI has tailored some truly hands-on experiences so that you’re in on the provocation. With big thinkers plucked directly from the festival’s lineup as your fellow diners, don’t expect any small talk as you tuck into a three-course share menu and unlimited drinks. With every course served, a new challenging topic of conversation arises for guests to dispute, all set against the backdrop of a deliciously industrial Carriageworks. The talent is yet to be released, but tickets are extremely limited for this intimate event.

Keep Your Head Up

Photograph: Supplied

Witness magic happen in performance company re:group’s latest theatrical experiment that explores the politics of incarceration and the care industry. Theatre artist Steve Wilson-Alexander is joined by old friend Mirielle Gabriel after a six-year hiatus of making movies together. Gabriel will be locked to the confines of her bedroom via video call, while Wilson-Alexander creates a prison escape movie live on stage. With lived experiences at the NDIS, can the pair break free from the roles that society has chained them to?

The Machines Killing Our Kids

Photograph: Supplied

Social media: interconnected networks, or ‘killing machines’? From 2011 to 2019, teen depression rates doubled in the US. Doubled. Pair that with surging suicide rates across developed nations, and it begs the question of what the hell is up? Psychologist Jean Twenge explores the very real reality that it could be our mobile phones and those (maybe not so) handy little apps installed inside. Join her in person for an exploration of the impact of our now-so deeply ingrained technology, and why policing is not greater despite their potential deadliness.

Votes for 6 year olds: The Hitch

Photograph: Supplied

Taking into account targeted advertising, biased journalism and corrupt governments, democracy has been taking hits left, right and centre. The thoughts of the older generations, versus those of younger ones coming into their own, tends to become more divisive by the day. With wealth and power seemingly concentrated amongst those higher age brackets, it’s not uncommon for the young to feel disenfranchised. Academic David Runciman thinks he might just have the key to reviving democracy and it involves some teeny, tiny little voters.

The God Desire

Photograph: Supplied

Comedian and author David Baddiel’s book ‘The God Desire’ is a mindboggle on what it means to want, not believe in, God. Despite embracing his Jewish identity, Baddiel asserts that he’s an atheist. He explores the incredibly human desire for and pursuit of meaning and how this means we project God as a solution to our search. To experience his wit, but equally as sharp social commentary, you’ve got to catch this realisation of his written work live. We mean, he’s travelled all the way from the UK for FODI – it would be rude not to.

The Witch Trials

Photograph: Supplied

Audio documterary The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling received phenomenal backlash for exploring one of our time’s most equally influential, and controversial, authors. One year on from the record-breaking documentary’s production, Megan Phelps-Roper is joined by producer Andy Mills to ask the tough questions: Is empathy and dialogue with your opponent dangerous? Is our society ready to engage in difficult conversations publicly? Coming all the way from the USA, they will dissect, live, what it means to have free speech as a person of influence and power, and the fallout of such a contentious documentary.

The Next Frontier

Photograph: Supplied

Despite the equality gap only widening every day, there’s a whole growing middle class of Aboriginal Australians getting a taste of the power of excellence. While we’re on the brink of Indigenous excellence, our nation is pulled between partisan politics that question the feasibility of this potential, and deny its legitimacy. Wiradjuri man and academic Todd Fernado traverses the system of oppression we find ourselves in and begs the question: are we ready to accept excellence?

