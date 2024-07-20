The Last Supper
This dinner party will be one for the ages. If you can’t simply sit back and listen while your mind is being blown, rest assured that the FODI has tailored some truly hands-on experiences so that you’re in on the provocation. With big thinkers plucked directly from the festival’s lineup as your fellow diners, don’t expect any small talk as you tuck into a three-course share menu and unlimited drinks. With every course served, a new challenging topic of conversation arises for guests to dispute, all set against the backdrop of a deliciously industrial Carriageworks. The talent is yet to be released, but tickets are extremely limited for this intimate event.