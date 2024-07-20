If you like your information with a side of edge, mark August 24 and 25 in your diary – with Carriageworks set to come alive with a series of events designed to challenge old points of view. The Festival of Dangerous Ideas is a wonderfully provocative and unfiltered series of live talks, tours and events that you really just have to see to believe.

Hear from best-selling authors, some of Australia’s best reporters, spirited art curators, film directors, playwrights and so much more. Local and international speakers are bringing you fresh ideas and widely differing lived experiences from all corners of the world.

When we say topics vary massively, we mean you’ve got everything from identity politics in journalism to artificial and transplanted wombs – a topic to pique every interest, and subvert every preconception. With a program of more than 30 events over the weekend, it can be hard to choose which boundary-pushing events to prioritise. Luckily, we’ve rounded up even of the best events for your viewing pleasure (or, displeasure – depending on your comfort level).