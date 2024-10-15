Subscribe
  1. People walking around at Carriageworks Summer Night Markets
    Photograph: Carriageworks/Jacquie Manning
  2. Radiant Flux - Rebecca Baumann - Carriageworks
    Photograph: Carriageworks/Daniel Boud
  3. Carriageworks Bays 22-24
    Photograph: Carriageworks/Jordan Munns
  4. Southeast Aboriginal Arts Market, Carriageworks
    Photograph: Carriageworks/Anna Kucera | Southeast Aboriginal Arts Market
  5. People at an evening talk inside Carriageworks at the Sydney Writers' Festival
    Photograph: Sydney Writers' Festival/Prudence UptonA Sydney Writers' Festival event at Carriageworks in 2018
  • Art
  • Eveleigh

Carriageworks

This huge, post-industrial location in Eveleigh is an exciting hub for arts and events of all kinds

Alannah Le Cross
Alannah Le Cross
Arts and Culture Editor, Time Out Sydney
Time Out says

Worth visiting for the cool, post-industrial vibes of the space alone, Carriageworks is what we call the sprawling multi-arts venue that’s the latest incarnation of the historic Eveleigh Rail Yards. Built in the 1880s, its cavernous interiors are faithfully preserved, giving it a limitless-ness that’s very different from the plush cocoons of most theatres. 

Heaps of exciting events in Sydney’s cultural calendar go down here, from huge art markets to queer raves, from Australian Fashion Week to the coolest gigs on the Vivid Sydney program. And yes, it’s also home to a ripper weekly farmers market, and the odd art installation or exhibition. 

The resident arts companies at Carriageworks include Performance Space, Sydney Chamber Opera, Moogahlin Performing Arts, Erth, and Force Majeure, amongst others. As of 2024, Carriageworks is on a new track (ahem), taking a fresh approach to its scheduling that responds to the evolution of the city to create what CEO Fergus Linehan describes as "what a cultural centre should be in 2024". (Read our full chat about the future of Carriageworks over here.)

How to get to Carriageworks

Carriageworks is easily accessible by train. Walk eight minutes from Redfern Station, ten minutes from Macdonaldtown Station, or 15 minutes from Newtown Station. Find out more about travel, bookings and accessibility over here.

Food and drink at Carriageworks

There's lots of food to try and producers to stock up with at the Carriageworks Farmers Market, which is open every Saturday from 8am–1pm. Cohab Coffee has your caffeine fix sorted from Wednesday to Friday, between 10am–2pm. The bar is usually open during special events, in addition to pop-up food experiences.

Details

Address
245 Wilson St
Eveleigh
Sydney
2015
Opening hours:
Wed-Sun, 10am-5pm

What’s on

Carriageworks Farmers Market

It’s imperative that you do not eat before you visit the Carriageworks Farmers Markets. You’ll want to save maximum belly space for your personal version of The Bachelorette where you decide who gets your dollars and what delicious produce gets to come home with you. Maybe you like something soupy and savoury first thing? In that case head to Bar Pho for a traditional Vietnamese start to the day. On the veggie train? Hit up Keppos St Kitchen for a falafel breakfast, or head to Food Farm for a classic bacon and egg roll.Once the hounds of your hunger have been quieted it’s time to prepare for your next meal, or seven. Stock up on artisan cheese from Leaning Oak, smoked salmon from Brilliant Foods and Sydney’s favourite sourdough from AP Bakery and brunch is sorted. You can spend a whole lot of money if you want to here, but equally you could just grab a kombucha on tap from Herbs of Life and find a chair for some of the best dog-watching in the city.   Hungry for more? Look at our list of the best markets in Sydney – produce or otherwise. 

  • Markets

Sydney Ceramics Market

If you’ve been sipping from old chipped mugs, it might be time for a ceramics upgrade. Lucky for you, the Sydney Ceramics Market is returning to Carriageworks for its bumper third edition from October 19–20. This year’s event is bigger than ever, with over 120 ceramic artists and makers from across NSW and ACT, and you can suss them all out over an expanded two-day format that's taking over a bigger space than ever before.  In addition to this year’s lineup of talented makers, you can get your hands dirty with our fave Clay Sydney, who are offering wheel-throwing demos open to the public. Clay Sydney's colourful founder, Inner West legend Bea Bellingham (@beabellingham), will also be selling her deliciously pastel-hued ceramic creations. Meanwhile, Art Est Art School is providing hand-building demonstrations at their stand; Porcelain Queen, the latest venture from ceramic artist Juz Kitson, is launching a new range of porcelain clay for purchase; and The Australian Ceramics Association (TACA) is presenting their range of ceramic publications and welcoming new member sign-ups. This special event comes amidst a ceramics renaissance of sorts – the centuries-old technique of creating pieces using high heat has had somewhat of a boom over the past decade, with creatives and hobbyists taking the art to interesting new places. A quick glance in homewares stores and on platforms like Etsy and you’ll notice these products are in high demand.  For a $6 entry fee (kids under 13 are free

  • Markets
