Worth visiting for the cool, post-industrial vibes of the space alone, Carriageworks is what we call the sprawling multi-arts venue that’s the latest incarnation of the historic Eveleigh Rail Yards. Built in the 1880s, its cavernous interiors are faithfully preserved, giving it a limitless-ness that’s very different from the plush cocoons of most theatres.

Heaps of exciting events in Sydney’s cultural calendar go down here, from huge art markets to queer raves, from Australian Fashion Week to the coolest gigs on the Vivid Sydney program. And yes, it’s also home to a ripper weekly farmers market, and the odd art installation or exhibition.

The resident arts companies at Carriageworks include Performance Space, Sydney Chamber Opera, Moogahlin Performing Arts, Erth, and Force Majeure, amongst others. As of 2024, Carriageworks is on a new track (ahem), taking a fresh approach to its scheduling that responds to the evolution of the city to create what CEO Fergus Linehan describes as "what a cultural centre should be in 2024". (Read our full chat about the future of Carriageworks over here.)

How to get to Carriageworks

Carriageworks is easily accessible by train. Walk eight minutes from Redfern Station, ten minutes from Macdonaldtown Station, or 15 minutes from Newtown Station. Find out more about travel, bookings and accessibility over here.

Food and drink at Carriageworks

There's lots of food to try and producers to stock up with at the Carriageworks Farmers Market, which is open every Saturday from 8am–1pm. Cohab Coffee has your caffeine fix sorted from Wednesday to Friday, between 10am–2pm. The bar is usually open during special events, in addition to pop-up food experiences.

