Sydney, start your engines! A star-studded extravaganza loaded with international drag legends is heading our way. Drag Haus is always a big deal in the drag world, but with WorldPride in town this year, the team from ITD Events are taking things to the next level. This show will be bigger, better, and draggier than ever before.

With more than 15 queens in the mix and over 30 performances, this supersized Drag Haus will be a true showing of drag excellence for you to feast your eyes on. You would have seen most of these performers on some of RuPaul's Drag Race's international franchises – plus, there's some untelevised but equally fabulous talent to boot.

Flying in from the United States, there’s Laganja Estranja (RPDR Season 6) and Jasmine Masters (RPDR Season 7). Meekly twerking in from across the pond is Sminty Drop (RPDR UK), along with RPDR Philippines winner Precious Paula Nicole.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under stars Kita Mean, Anita Wig’lit, Maxi Shield, Kween Kong, Beverly Kills and Yuri Guaii are crashing the party, along with living Sydney legends Vanity (tip: stay tuned for our great big interview with her!), DJ Kitty Glitter and the OG drag king Sexy Galexy. Adelaide’s own Kane Enable rounds up the line-up.

It’s all going down on Friday, February 23, at the Roundhouse. Why not kick off your Sydney WorldPride celebrations with this gaggle of hot international talent? With this many drag queens in one room, you’re guaranteed a good time.

Tickets start at $77.60 for general admission. If you’re a real superfan, consider levelling up with VIP M&G tickets (from $163.98) which include access to a group Meet and Mingle, giving you the chance to connect with your fave performers. Find out more and snap up your tickets here.

