Timeout

Drag Queen Walking Tour

Wonder Mama a drag queen dressed in gold walks down a giant rainbow
Photograph: Supplied/ Wonder Mama
Time Out says

Do a walking tour of Sydney's secret queer history led by a famous drag queen

If you like walking through history, wild queer stories and world-famous drag queens, this experience is one for you. Run by Wonder Mama, Sydney’s very own superhero drag queen, this LGBTQI+ walking tour of Sydney’s queer district is all about remembering and celebrating the unbelievable stories of all the wonderful people who once (and still) call this rainbow-filled corner of Sydney home. 

Starting at the mouth of Oxford Street, this two-hour long walking tour will take you all the way down Oxford Street and through Darlinghurst. Along the way you'll stop off at a series of famous LGBTQIA+ venues, shops and sites that all have fascinating stories attached to them.

You’ll be led back through time, stepping where the brave 78ers stood, walking through Green Park, visiting iconic queer establishments like the Stonewall Hotel, and learning all you need to know about Oxford Street’s illustrious and fabulous history. 

Whether you're just stopping off in Sydney (for WorldPride, or something else) and want to learn more about a secret history that rarely gets told, or you're a Sydneysider curious to learn some secrets of your city, we recommend thinking about taking a trip with Wonder Mama. 

Tickets to Wonder Mama’s queer walking tour of Oxford Street and Darlinghurst will set you back $75. Everyone aged 12 years and older is welcome, and you can book in by clicking right here.

Want more cool things to do in Sydney during WorldPride? Check out our list. 

Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
fabulouswondermama.com.au/
Address:
Around Oxford Street
Oxford St
Darlinghurst
Sydney
2010
Price:
$75
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

