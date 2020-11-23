A fun-filled centre with bowling alleys, arcade games, go-karting and a virtual reality arena is here

After a year of acting pretty grown up – pretending to understand epidemiology, the US electoral college and so on – we're more than ready to let our inner child roam free. So it's good news that Sydney’s biggest entertainment park has just opened in Bankstown in the city’s West.

Filled with all manner of thrills and spills, Entertainment Park is home to a truly white-knuckle line-up of fun-filled activities, including arcade games, six full-size bowling alleys, party shops, food trucks, VR and digital simulators and even a barbershop. Plus, the new quarter lays claim to the largest collection of pinball machines in Sydney. No more smashing the space bar on your computer for a pinball fix.

There’s a definite retro vibe to some of the activities on offer at Entertainment Park, but on the flipside, there’s a whole bunch of hyper-futuristic fun to get your mind racing. Entertainment Park is pretty ahead of the curve when it comes to simulations – as well as an actual virtual reality arena, where you can battle fantasy creatures or challenge your friends (and frenemies) to virtual dance battles. There’s also a dedicated e-karting space, which allows you to kart around a 3.5km square track without emitting a single fume. Get your fix even after dark – Entertainment Park is open every night until 10pm.

When, inevitably, all this excitement tires you out? Refuel at the food truck station, with a rotating selection of local favourites like Knafeh Drive-Thru and Kerbside Eatery.

