Time Out says

A pretty cool astronomical event which happens two times a year, an equinox is when the earth's axis is tilted neither towards or away from the sun, resulting in equal amounts of daylight and darkness for all regions over the world at the same time. The event has great meaning to people all over the world – and many cultures and religions choose to celebrate it, from Persian New Year to witchy pagan rituals. Here in New South Wales, the Blue Mountains is your place to be, with the month-long festival of the senses, aptly called Equinox Festival.

Now in its second year, Equinox will welcome the start of autumn by showcasing the creative, culinary and natural magic of the mountains. From March 10 to April 2 the weekends will be packed with free and ticketed events that play on the senses – thematically divided into Taste (March 10-12), Hear (March 17-19), Feel (March 24-26) and See (March 31-April 2).

Highlights include the Blue Mountains Music Festival of Folk, Roots and Blues featuring more than 110 concerts, as well as songwriter and instrumental circles; the Equinox Masquerade Ball at the opulent Carrington Hotel; and a delicious, cooking-with-fire Lebanese Feast at the Boilerhouse Restaurant, where you can immerse yourself into the culinary world of the Middle East, complete with fire breathers. Plus, the Somewhere Over the Rainbow brunch at Victoria and Albert will celebrate community, inclusion, joy and live music; a four-course magical Candlelight Dinner at the Lookout at Echo Point on Earth Day; bush walk tours through the lush forests; First Nations workshops; stargazing and loads more.

Equinox is made possible by Blue Mountains Tourism and the Bushfire Local Economy Recovery Fund. Clear your calendar and make a date with Equinox this autumn. Check out the full program, plan your visit to the Blue Mountains and soak up all the goodness.