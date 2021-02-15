Move your body with free outdoor dance classes at the Sydney Opera House

Is there something about standing in Circular Quay that just makes you want to break out in spontaneous dance? Does being flanked by Sydney’s most recognisable landmarks and the lapping of the ocean in the wake of passing ferries just make you wanna shake it?

Well, while dancefloors in clubs and pubs are still uncertain territory, dance classes are definitely back on the menu. The Sydney Opera House wants to get you grooving with free outdoor dance lessons on the Forecourt. With two sessions every Tuesday in March, starting from March 9, the classes are open to participants of all levels, ages and abilities and are led by world-class dancers, choreographers, performing artists and educators.

You can break up your daily grind and get grinding to contemporary, jazz, street and Latin dance styles. Artistic prowess not required, just an eagerness to move your bones. The classes cover everything from a gentle, more accessible flow, to a funky, up-tempo, slightly sweaty dance-jam. Keeping things funky fresh and socially responsible, there will be no partner work or touching and participants will be physically distanced.

The classes kick off on March 9 with two sessions every Tuesday throughout the month. The first class is at 3.30pm and the second, dusk session is at 6pm.

Registrations for free tickets are open from 9am on Wednesday February 17. Sign up to the Opera House newsletter for first access. Find out more here.