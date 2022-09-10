An avant-garde immersive gastronomic festival is taking over North Sydney with food by chef Nelly Robinson

Time Out says

Over two weekends in September, Greenwood Plaza in North Sydney will be the home of a full-on immersive food fair, designed to ignite taste, smell, touch, sight and sound. Feast for the Senses will take place on September 2-3, and 9-10.

With menus designed by chef Nelly Robinson (of Nel. fame, that fine diner known for OTT themed degustations), immerse yourself in three incredible multi-sensory zones with themed food bites, mixologist designed drinks and live performance art – there's the fairy tale magic of the Once Upon a Time zone, the otherworld wonders of Space, and even an experience in the world of Sub Zero.

Each sensory zone will feature pop-up stalls and kiosks offering themed food and signature drinks, as well as multi-sensory elements such as production lighting, custom soundscapes, scented fogs and more. In the world of Sub Zero, sample Robinson’s fried chicken with buttermilk snow chilli mayonnaise paired with a Hellfire Mojito mocktail. In Space, dine on a 'UFO burger' or 'saturn dog' whilst sipping on a Blueberry Vanilla Dry Tai. Or let your imagination run wild in Once Upon a Time, with Lady and the Tramp’s spaghetti and meatballs, or Peter Pan’s gold; golden roast pork belly croquettes and aioli matched with a Blackberry Sour mocktail.

Those with a sweet tooth can get their sugar hit from Renae Smith’s hot cookie dough toastie topped with a scoop of ice-cold gelato, or sample Robinson’s 'Melted Olaf' carrot cake with mandarin and yoghurt. For the wanna-be astronauts out there, you can also try freeze dried ice cream bars, exactly like the ones they eat in space.

Entry to the festival is completely free, and snacks start from just eight bucks. Family food packages are also available so you can keep the whole herd happy. Head to the Feast for the Senses website here for more info.

Want to explore our city on a budget? Check out the best things to do in Sydney for free.