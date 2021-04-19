Summer Hill's popular pop-up foodie nights are back in action at the Flour Mill

This is the kind of moveable feast we've been waiting for. The Inner West is hosting a pop-up event at the Flour Mill in Summer Hill, where a bunch of local favourite purveyors (on wheels) will come together, for an off-road foodie bonanza.

Pack your picnic rugs and settle in from 5pm to 9pm on Friday, April 23. Get piping hot poffertjes drizzled with maple syrup at Chruby’s Dutch Pancakes; spelt pizzas, tacos and more at Agape Organic; cheesy melts and subs from Nighthawk Diner and hand-pulled pastas from Urban Pasta. Local bar the Temperance Society will be in attendance, shaking cocktails until late, as well as Soul Tree Café for coffee and small bites.

Last orders will be taken at 8.30pm. Find the markets here.