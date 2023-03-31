Time Out says

The Mint is a building steeped in history. Back in 1811 Sydney was in dire need of a general hospital for convicts, so the enterprising Governor Lachlan Macquarie brokered a deal: in exchange for building a three-winged general hospital for convicts, he granted a three-year monopoly on the import of rum and spirits to merchants Alexander Riley and Garnham Blaxcell and surgeon D’Arcy Wentworth. So essentially, the Mint was built for a cost of 45,000 gallons of rum, hence its former nickname – the Rum Hospital. Later, it became the first branch of the Royal Mint outside London creating both British and Australian coins. These days the Mint, found on 10 Macquarie Street, Sydney, is home to the Museums of History NSW’s head office, the Caroline Simpson Library, Bullion café (where you can get barista-made coffee, bagels and salads) and a bunch of venue hire spaces for the public. Drop in for a visit during the week to try out some fun new lawn games in the courtyard or join a guided tour.

If this piques your interest and you’re keen to know more, come along to Friday Nights at the Mint – a new Friday-night series featuring after-work drinks, delicious snacks (Wagyu beef or vegan burgers, popcorn chicken, truffle fries et al) and captivating history. Every Friday throughout March from 5-8pm, the Bullion Store will transform into a bar serving rum, drinks and snacks from Brix Distillery to honour the history of the building. Afterwards, you can join a drop-in tour of the Mint to hear from experts about the fascinating and complex history of this Sydney heritage site. And the great news is that Friday Nights at the Mint is free for all to enter and enjoy (the food and drink is available for purchase).

This initiative is proudly supported by the NSW Government through the Culture Up Late Program. Rum, snacks and a dose of history? Sign us up. Find out more info here.