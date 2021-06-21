Future Shapers: Civics
Time Out's Future Shapers is a celebration of the best and brightest innovators, trailblazers and community builders in Sydney across five key fields: the arts; civics; sustainability; food and drink; and community and culture. These remarkable individuals and organisations were nominated by a panel of experts including editor of Time Out Sydney Maxim Boon, celebrity chef and restaurateur Kylie Kwong, head of talks and ideas at the Sydney Opera House Edwina Throsby, NSW 24-hour economy commissioner Michael Rodrigues, CEO of IndigiLab Luke Briscoe and NIDA resident director David Berthold.
In some ways, civics is the category that is hardest to define, but we take it to mean those who are changing the way we live, work and feel connected in Sydney by creating opportunities for others to do the same. Our five extraordinary Civics Future Shapers are confronting injustice and inequity while also celebrating the ways our society lifts us up, nurtures us and creates the bonds of community. They are agents for change, custodians of history and all-around beautiful thinkers who see Sydney and the world as a place that can and should aspire to be better.
Jess Scully
Let’s face it, the world is a bit of a scary place right now. Climate change, the pandemic, closed borders, political extremism – existential crises are pretty difficult to dodge. Which is why Deputy Lord Mayor of Sydney Jess Scully is a firm believer in the power of positive thinking. Although we’re not talking about blind optimism here. Her approach to local governance focuses on applying intelligence, creativity and robust data to the task of making everyday life in the city richer, more engaging and sustainable in a way that builds civic pride. While hers was not a typical journey to the corridors of power, her former career as the founding director of Vivid Ideas, which since its inception in 2009 has now become one of the leading thought festivals in Australia, as well as appointments curating TEDxSydney and leading the Sydney Culture Network, has made her uniquely qualified to unriddle the complexities of life in Sydney. The curating councillor, now Lord Mayor Clover Moore’s right-hand woman, has her sights squarely focused on a vision of Sydney that celebrates diversity, embraces technology, uplifts multiculturalism and above all, foregrounds the highest quality of life for those who call Australia’s largest capital home.
Follow Jess here: @jessscullysydney
Chanel Contos
Content warning: this article contains references to sexual assault and rape.
It began as a simple poll posted to Instagram and grew into a sex education revolution. Student, activist, and founder of the Teach Us Consent campaign, 23-year-old Chanel Contos has sparked a wake-up call in the way consent and sexuality are taught and talked about. Even after relocating to a different hemisphere, she is continuing to put in the work to make big changes in the Australian schooling system from her flat in London on the other side of the world. She is the founder of the teachusconsent.com website – a platform for survivors to anonymously share their testimonies of sexual assault.
“Young people don’t hold much power. But when we come together for seconds or minutes, to sign a petition or write a testimony, we have the ability to create serious change,” she told us.
You can follow Chanel on Instagram at @chanelc and the campaign at @teachusconsent
Teela Reid
Teela Reid is a true polymath – a lawyer, activist, columnist, storyteller, and a proud Wiradjuri and Wailwan woman with a commitment to eliminating systemic racism in our society. She played an active role in developing the Uluru Statement from the Heart, which culminated in the most historic call to date for a First Nations voice to be uplifted through its presence in the Australian Constitution, as well as playing a significant role in the Makarrata Commission to enable a process of treaty and truth-telling. She was awarded the 2020 UNSW Young Alumni of the Year for her advocacy as a working group leader on s 51(xxvi), the Race Power, in the Constitutional Dialogue process.
Follow Teela here: @teelareid
Olivia Williams
When proud Wiradjuri woman Olivia Williams first launched her education platform Blak Business as an Instagram account in 2019, it was a simple solution to a complex problem – as a sort of cultural cheat sheet, answering FAQs about First Nations life and heritage in a conveniently digitised way that wouldn’t constantly make demands of her community. But from this initial concept, the education portal has since grown into a far more multilayered endeavour – one that has helped protect, reclaim and foster culture in the real world as well as educate about it in the digital space.
Follow Blak Business here: @blakbusiness
Sara Saleh
A celebrated poet and co-editor of Arab, Australian, Other: Stories on Race and Identity, Sara Saleh is on the board of directors at progressive campaigning organisation GetUp! and represents the Bankstown Poetry Slam as a 'Slambassador', and she has also worked with Amnesty International. As the daughter of migrants with Palestinian, Lebanese and Egyptian heritage, she has dedicated herself to supporting important human rights issues in the world today, most recently the impacts of Israeli border conflicts on Palestinians. Her passion, empathy, intelligence and deep knowledge of cultural dynamics have underpinned more than a decade of tireless work supporting migrant communities and NGOs in Sydney and across Australia.
Follow Sara here: @instasaranade
