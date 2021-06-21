Future Shapers: Civics

Time Out's Future Shapers is a celebration of the best and brightest innovators, trailblazers and community builders in Sydney across five key fields: the arts; civics; sustainability; food and drink; and community and culture. These remarkable individuals and organisations were nominated by a panel of experts including editor of Time Out Sydney Maxim Boon, celebrity chef and restaurateur Kylie Kwong, head of talks and ideas at the Sydney Opera House Edwina Throsby, NSW 24-hour economy commissioner Michael Rodrigues, CEO of IndigiLab Luke Briscoe and NIDA resident director David Berthold.

Meet our expert panel.

In some ways, civics is the category that is hardest to define, but we take it to mean those who are changing the way we live, work and feel connected in Sydney by creating opportunities for others to do the same. Our five extraordinary Civics Future Shapers are confronting injustice and inequity while also celebrating the ways our society lifts us up, nurtures us and creates the bonds of community. They are agents for change, custodians of history and all-around beautiful thinkers who see Sydney and the world as a place that can and should aspire to be better.