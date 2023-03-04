Time Out says

This wild art festival party at the MCA is only for people between 12 and 18

There’s a lot of stuff going on for older Sydneysiders at WorldPride, but this year, it’s not just all those who are 18 and over that get to have all the fun.

Enter: Gennext x Pride at the MCA, a totally free art festival that’s been made exclusively for people who are aged between 12 and 18, by people who are between 15 and 21. This sweet collab between the MCA Youth Committee and LGBTQI+ youth organisation Twenty10 is pretty magic, and we’re all about it.

Kicking off on Saturday, March 4, this incredible youth-led takeover of the MCA will be a massive, colour-filled celebration of diversity and inclusivity for young people. Parent and teacher-free, this one-night only program has been specially crafted for young people, for young people, with its inherent vibe being one of uninhibited freedom (while still, of course, being safe).

From 6-9pm, you’ll get the chance to frolic freely throughout the entire MCA in a youth-only party space. You’ll be able to take the lead in a lip sync battle, peruse new threads in a ‘Gender Affirming Clothes Swap’, create your own personal perfume scent, draw wild designs on shields and swords, learn sweet new facts at the TikTok star led ‘Rainbow History Class’ and dance under the stars to live music at ‘Pride on the Terrace’.

There’s something on for everyone. Plus, there’ll be free food circulating throughout the building. We love that.

This event is totally alcohol and drugs free, and MCA staff and security will oversee and supervise the entire event. Tickets are free but registration is essential, so if you’re keen, we recommend getting yours quickly. You can do that right here.

