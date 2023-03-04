Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Genext x Pride at the MCA

  • Things to do
  • Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA), The Rocks
  1. Young girls laugh in rainbow light
    Photograph: Jacquie Manning
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Young people dancing on the roof of the MCA
    Photograph: Maja Baska
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

This wild art festival party at the MCA is only for people between 12 and 18

There’s a lot of stuff going on for older Sydneysiders at WorldPride, but this year, it’s not just all those who are 18 and over that get to have all the fun. 

Enter: Gennext x Pride at the MCA, a totally free art festival that’s been made exclusively for people who are aged between 12 and 18, by people who are between 15 and 21. This sweet collab between the MCA Youth Committee and LGBTQI+ youth organisation Twenty10 is pretty magic, and we’re all about it. 

Kicking off on Saturday, March 4, this incredible youth-led takeover of the MCA will be a massive, colour-filled celebration of diversity and inclusivity for young people. Parent and teacher-free, this one-night only program has been specially crafted for young people, for young people, with its inherent vibe being one of uninhibited freedom (while still, of course, being safe). 

From 6-9pm, you’ll get the chance to frolic freely throughout the entire MCA in a youth-only party space. You’ll be able to take the lead in a lip sync battle, peruse new threads in a ‘Gender Affirming Clothes Swap’, create your own personal perfume scent, draw wild designs on shields and swords, learn sweet new facts at the TikTok star led ‘Rainbow History Class’ and dance under the stars to live music at ‘Pride on the Terrace’. 

There’s something on for everyone. Plus, there’ll be free food circulating throughout the building. We love that. 

This event is totally alcohol and drugs free, and MCA staff and security will oversee and supervise the entire event.  Tickets are free but registration is essential, so if you’re keen, we recommend getting yours quickly. You can do that right here.

Want more WorldPride inspo? This is everything cool you can do in Sydney during the most rainbow-heavy time of the year.

Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!