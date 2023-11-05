Time Out says

If you really, really love jacarandas and don’t mind a bit of a trek to see them at their bloomin' best, the Grafton Jacaranda Festival might be just the thing you’re looking for.

Kicking off on Friday, October 27 and running until Sunday, November 5, this purple blossom explosion is perfect for everyone who wants a maximum level of jacarandas in their lives. Situated around a 6.5 hours' drive north of Sydney, Grafton is home to an abundance of jacaranda trees. With more than 2,000 of the lilac flowering trees calling this Northern Rivers town home, you’re in for a big, fat, flowery time.

Running every year, this festival is somewhat of an institution, and in 2023, it’s looking like it’ll be quite the event. With 10 days of festivities planned, visitors can expect some blockbuster blossoming fun. Whether it’s a ‘Beautiful Baby’ competition, a car rally scavenger hunt, a ‘50s and ‘60s ‘Retrofest’, highland dancers (in tartan, obviously), a jacaranda fun and colour run, or a spectacular jacaranda float parade, this festival looks like a pretty good time.

With food trucks galore, the chance to wander through purple sweet-smelling lanes at night, and getting to (allegedly) meet the royal family amongst vivid lilac blooms, it looks like this festival is a definite crowd pleaser, no matter who you are, or what you like doing with your time. You can check out the whole program right here.

Head up for the most wholesome spring break, some sweet small town vibes, and plenty of purple. You won’t regret it.

Love the lilac rain? Here's the eight best places to see jacarandas in Sydney.