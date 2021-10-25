Head to the Harbour for freaky family fun, spooky treats and ‘brain shots’

Darling Harbour is taking a turn for the spooky over the Halloween weekend, with jumbo five-meter tall pumpkin and bat inflatables popping up in Tumbalong Park for festive selfie opps on Saturday and Sunday.

Kingpin Bowling Darling Harbour is hosting the ultimate countdown to Halloween for over 18s on Saturday night, Dance With the Dead, a thriller night of dance, drinks and entertainment. Tickets are $60 and score you a Halloween-inspired drink, a $20 food voucher, a $50 arcade game voucher, and access to one activity while a DJ spins spooky tunes and face painters work some frightening magic.

Elsewhere, you can fuel up with screams with some themed treats. The Brazilian barbecue mavericks at Braza Churrascaria are getting into the swing of things: grown-ups can throw back $8 brain shots made from Peach Schnapps, Irish Cream and grenadine, and all ages can have a taste of the Jack Skellington vanilla ice head: vanilla ice-cream coated with chocolate, a choc-coated strawberry, raspberry sauce and peanut brittle. IIKO Mazesoba, the home of brothless ramen, is putting on a feast with a special Halloween-themed menu starring soft shell crab, pumpkin croquettes, black homemade noodles and even a lychee eyeball cocktail.

You can check out all the fun being carved out down at Darling Harbour at darlingharbour.com and while you’re there see if you can spot all the cute little pumpkins hiding on the website to enter the Treat or Treat competition and win a $100 voucher for KOI Dessert Bar.

Spooky enough for you? Check out the best Halloween events in Sydney.