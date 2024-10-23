There’s lots to love about Balmain, which is home to one of the best views of the harbour and a slew of excellent and storied pubs. Prized among them is the recently relaunched, beloved boozer The Dry Dock Public House and Dining Room. Just a short stroll from the picturesque Balmain Ferry Wharf on the historic Mort Bay Park, this local spot is now offering all-night classic cocktails at happy hour prices – so you don’t have to wait for payday before your next big night out.

Established in 1857, the heritage-listed Dry Dock is the oldest licensed pub in the area, and has recently undergone a two-year long transformative renovation. It’s now sporting three distinctive spaces. There's a lively public bar with an outdoor seating area; a cosier lounge bar with leather booths and a wood burning fireplace; and an elegant dining room with an open-plan kitchen, Josper charcoal grill and a former Rockpool Bar and Grill chef, Ben Sitton, in charge of the menu. Whether it's your first drink of the night or last call, take the ferry or a quick Uber ride just minutes out of the CBD, and make this drinking den your new local.

From 9-10pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the Not So Dry Dock Late Night Cocktail Happy Hour features your favourite classic cocktails, including Espresso Martinis, Tommy's Margaritas and Cosmopolitans all for $15. There’s also 28 wines by the glass on offer, plus an extensive list of more than 400 bottles which recently picked up the ‘3 Glasses’ honour and ‘Australia’s Choice – Best Wine List’ in Australia's Wine List Of The Year Awards ceremony for 2024. If wine and cocktails aren’t your go-to, order up top-shelf spirits with more than 250 options to choose from.

Any night is a good night for a visit to this sophisticated and stylish watering hole, but if you come down on a Friday or Saturday evening, you can kickback to great tunes with a rotating roster of some of Sydney's top DJs spinning music from 7pm to midnight. While you're there, order up some delicious bites from late-night bar menu (available every night) including salt cod croquettes and duck liver parfait.

If it’s been a while since you’ve had a night out in Balmain, we reckon it’s time to change that. Be sure to head to The Dry Dock and get around their late-night $15 cocktails. Find out more here.