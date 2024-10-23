Subscribe
Head to this historic and newly renovated pub for late-night cocktails at happy hour prices

Plus, come for the award-winning wine list, vibey DJs and delicious bistro classics

Olivia Hart
Written by Olivia Hart
Branded Content Writer
There’s lots to love about Balmain, which is home to one of the best views of the harbour and a slew of excellent and storied pubs. Prized among them is the recently relaunched, beloved boozer The Dry Dock Public House and Dining Room. Just a short stroll from the picturesque Balmain Ferry Wharf on the historic Mort Bay Park, this local spot is now offering all-night classic cocktails at happy hour prices – so you don’t have to wait for payday before your next big night out.

Established in 1857, the heritage-listed Dry Dock is the oldest licensed pub in the area, and has recently undergone a two-year long transformative renovation. It’s now sporting three distinctive spaces. There's a lively public bar with an outdoor seating area; a cosier lounge bar with leather booths and a wood burning fireplace; and an elegant dining room with an open-plan kitchen, Josper charcoal grill and a former Rockpool Bar and Grill chef, Ben Sitton, in charge of the menu. Whether it's your first drink of the night or last call, take the ferry or a quick Uber ride just minutes out of the CBD, and make this drinking den your new local. 

From 9-10pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the Not So Dry Dock Late Night Cocktail Happy Hour features your favourite classic cocktails, including Espresso Martinis, Tommy's Margaritas and Cosmopolitans all for $15. There’s also 28 wines by the glass on offer, plus an extensive list of more than 400 bottles which recently picked up the ‘3 Glasses’ honour and ‘Australia’s Choice – Best Wine List’ in Australia's Wine List Of The Year Awards ceremony for 2024. If wine and cocktails aren’t your go-to, order up top-shelf spirits with more than 250 options to choose from. 

Any night is a good night for a visit to this sophisticated and stylish watering hole, but if you come down on a Friday or Saturday evening, you can kickback to great tunes with a rotating roster of some of Sydney's top DJs spinning music from 7pm to midnight. While you're there, order up some delicious bites from late-night bar menu (available every night) including salt cod croquettes and duck liver parfait.

If it’s been a while since you’ve had a night out in Balmain, we reckon it’s time to change that. Be sure to head to The Dry Dock and get around their late-night $15 cocktails. Find out more here

