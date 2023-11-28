Sydney
Timeout

The Dry Dock

  • Bars
  • Balmain
  1. The Dry Dock's dining room
    Photograph: Supplied/The Dry Dock
  2. The Dry Dock's steak
    Photograph: Supplied/The Dry Dock
  3. The Dry Dock's bar
    Photograph: Supplied/The Dry Dock
  4. The Dry Dock's burger
    Photograph: Supplied/The Dry Dock
Time Out says

Balmain’s oldest licensed pub has reopened after a massive refresh, channelling an elegant country feel with an ex-Rockpool chef leading the kitchen

Established in 1857, the heritage-listed Dry Dock is the oldest licensed pub in Balmain. And now after a year-long renovation, it’s back better than ever, with a rocking fit-out, an ex-Rockpool Bar and Grill chef leading the kitchen, and a fresh drinks list. Staying dry? Forget about it.

Hospitality duo James Ingram and Balmain local Mike Everett are the ones behind the massive refresh – they were keen to restore the historic boozer and ensure it has a place in the community for years to come. And they’ve done a brilliant job.

The multifaceted venue is huge (it can hold up to 330 punters) and is made up of three distinct spaces. The jewel in the crown is the Dining Room – an elegant European bistro with lots of natural sunlight and a lush courtyard garden. Here, head chef Ben Sitton – who has worked at Rockpool Bar and Grill, Felix and Uccello – will be helming the kitchen, which features an oyster bar, a Josper charcoal grill, a wood-fired oven and a rotisserie, to bring char, character and flavour to fresh veggies and proteins. Talk about a dream set-up.

“I loved James and Mike’s vision for The Dry Dock and their passion to create a classic pub experience based around great food, produce and service,” says Sitton.

There’s also a Lounge Bar with a proper fireplace and leather booths – guests can order bistro and cocktail classics in the relaxed space. And if you’re after a drink and catch-up with a mate, head to the Public Bar, which has 16 drinks on tap and screens to cheer on your favourite teams.

Booze is a focal point at The Dry Dock, of course. The opening wine list has been curated by Dry Dock sommelier Christiane Poulos (ex-Rockpool and Bennelong) and John Clancy, a wine consultant and award-winning sommelier.

The Dry Dock is a short walk from the Balmain Ferry Wharf – find a free Saturday, fire out a group message, and come in for a (wet) session.

RECOMMENDED:

In the area? Read about Rozelle's new Fresh bistro, Chez Blue.

Check out our guide to the best pubs in Sydney.

Love a happy hour? We've rounded up the best ones in the city.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
22 Cameron St
Balmain
Sydney
2041
Contact:
View Website
02 9555 1306
Opening hours:
Various
