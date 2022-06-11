Sydney
Heaps Gay Qweens Ball

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Luna Park Sydney, Milsons Point
Heaps Gay Queens Ball
Photograph: Supplied/Heaps Gay | feat. Tayla Mac
Sydney's brightest queer party starters are running amok at Luna Park for a Vivid party to beat them all

The Heaps Gay party crew will be bringing a touch of oppalence to Luna Park for the sparkling return of the Qweens’ Ball this Queen’s Birthday long weekend. The lavish party of queer art and music will be reimagined as a carnival of unearthly delights as part of Vivid Sydney. 

You’re invited to don yourself in the most luxurious dress-up an op-shop can provide and assemble your queer family for the experience of a lifetime underneath the lights of the carnival and Vivid. Let the fairy deliver you to the most magical live performance party where a night of crazy, creepy fun awaits.

The full lineup is under wraps, but as with any Qweens’ Ball, you should expect plenty of queens, from drag divas to pop starlets – in 2019, Vanessa Amorosi surprised attendees at Sydney Town Hall and got absolutely everybody on the dancefloor. 

Final release tickets are $65 and you can snap them up here

Want more? Here’s 10 reasons why Vivid Sydney 2022 will be unlike any before it.

Alannah Maher
Alannah Maher

Event website:
www.moshtix.com.au/v2/event/heaps-gay-queens-ball/137502
Address:
Luna Park Sydney
1 Olympic Drive
Milsons Point
Sydney
2061
Contact:
www.lunaparksydney.com
02 9922 6644
Price:
$65
Opening hours:
During school term: Fri 11am-11pm; Sat 10am-11pm; Sun 10am-6pm; Mon 11am-4pm

