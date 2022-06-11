Time Out says

Sydney's brightest queer party starters are running amok at Luna Park for a Vivid party to beat them all

The Heaps Gay party crew will be bringing a touch of oppalence to Luna Park for the sparkling return of the Qweens’ Ball this Queen’s Birthday long weekend. The lavish party of queer art and music will be reimagined as a carnival of unearthly delights as part of Vivid Sydney.

You’re invited to don yourself in the most luxurious dress-up an op-shop can provide and assemble your queer family for the experience of a lifetime underneath the lights of the carnival and Vivid. Let the fairy deliver you to the most magical live performance party where a night of crazy, creepy fun awaits.

The full lineup is under wraps, but as with any Qweens’ Ball, you should expect plenty of queens, from drag divas to pop starlets – in 2019, Vanessa Amorosi surprised attendees at Sydney Town Hall and got absolutely everybody on the dancefloor.

Final release tickets are $65 and you can snap them up here.