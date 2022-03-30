Time Out says

Every Wednesday in March, Hendrick’s Gin is opening up its phone line to Sydneysiders looking to score a free crate of gin and cucumbers for your next fancy 'do.

The team is hitting one Sydney region every week, and once gin o’clock strikes (that’s 4pm) on Wednesday, the first five callers will get the crate of the good stuff delivered straight to their door.

On Wednesday March 9, the Cucumber Concierge is taking calls from Sydney’s eastern suburbs; March 16 is reserved for the lower north shore; on March 23, deliveries will be made to the north-west suburbs; and on March 30, the CBD and inner-west are in the running.

In a hilariously cheeky move, the number you need to dial is 1800 HG CUKE to be in for a chance to win the gin.

More exciting news from the gin world: Sydney has just scored its first gin refill station.