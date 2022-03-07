Sydney has just landed its first gin refilling station, courtesy of locally grown and distilled gin brand Garden Grown Gin. The distillery has partnered with boutique bottle shop, the Drink Hive, within the Cannery at Rosebery. The initiative encourages drinkers to mindfully re-use their empty bottles and reduce waste, and of course, to enjoy some stand-out booze.

Running for the month of March, the gin refilling station will see customers able to refill their bottles with Grown Spirits’ award-winning Garden Grown Gin for $76 for a 700ml bottle, rather than the full retail price of $85. As a bonus, they’ll be reducing waste by not using another bottle.

Frank Bethel, co-owner of Grown Spirits said: “Ten years ago when we created our bottle we were mindful of unnecessary waste and designed it to have a life beyond just single use."

While refillable options for wine and beer have been gaining momentum in recent years, this is the first time gin will be offered to Sydney customers in this way.

