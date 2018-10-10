Higher Tea
Rooftop high tea featuring rock star bakers from across Sydney
We don't really need an extra reason to get excited about a rooftop high tea, but at the jazzy Paramount Recreation Club they're billing their new Sunday offering as a way to boost social engagement for health and longevity. Their social health program is joining with the Flour Market (the one with all the cake) to host a series of high teas up on the roof where you and three pals can partake in an eight-course snack party catered by some of the best bakers in the city. We're talking the combined talents of Shortstop doughnuts, Bakedown Cakery, Grumpy Donuts, Treat Dreams, Brickfields, Donut Papi, and Miss Lilly’s Kitchen. And the best news of all is that you can BYO Champagne or prosecco (corkage is included in the ticket price). The menu will include scones with jam and cream, cucumber sandwiches and sweet treats, plus tea from Byron-based Mayde Tea and coffee from Coffee Supreme. Tickets are $55 per person and you need a minimum of four people for a reservation.
|Venue name:
|Paramount Recreation Club
|Contact:
|Address:
|
80
Commonwealth Street
2010
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Wed 6am-8pm; Thu, Fri 6am-3pm; Sat 6am-2pm; Sun 7am-noon
|Price:
|$55
|Event website:
|https://paramountrecreation.club/events/higher-tea/