The wilds of the Scottish highlands are coming to Sydney for this immersive whisky tasting experience in the Royal Botanical Gardens

Calling all ye Sydneysidin’ Scottish whisky lovers – if you can’t make it to the most northerly distillery in Scotland to do a whisky tasting this year, fret not. Highland Park, a 200-year-old Scottish distillery, is coming to you. Or, more specifically, to the Royal Botanic Gardens, where all those that live for the devil’s drop can have a real taste of the wilderness of the Scottish Highlands, aged whiskies, and a fair bit of three-course gourmet feasting – all without having to fork out an international air ticket. Pretty good, aye?

From June 3 to June 4, Palm House in Sydney’s botanical gardens will be throwing an immersive whisky tasting experience to end all whisky tasting experiences (legitimate Scottish highland tramps notwithstanding, of course). The pop-up will be decked out to look a wee bit like a heather-filled fairyland, but the real Scottish hero will be the three-course meal and corresponding malt whisky pairing extravaganza.

The menu is built on a variety of wild ingredients, including poached king prawns with smoked fennel puree, served with 12-year-old Highland Park whisky, a red braised wagyu beef daube, that, amongst other delicious sounding things, comes with a 15-year-old whisky concoction, and a honey poached pear, brown butter crumble dessert that is paired with a delectably hefty 18-year-old whisky to boot.

On top of all the foods and their tempered, whisky sisters, attendees can expect to get two artisan cocktails as well, including an introductory highball with lemon and soda, and an end-of-night palette cleansing old fashioned, that comes as either a ginger and vanilla edition, or a salted honey. Who doesn’t love a wee dram?

If you think this could be a nifty way to get your paws on as much aged, single-malt Scottish whisky as humanly possible while also having a succulent dinner on a wintery Friday in the gardens, then click here to snag yourself a ticket for $95, once and for all.

Slàinte Mhath!

