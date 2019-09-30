Holey Moley Boozey Brunchey

Sink some beers, some burgers and some birdies at this above par bottomless brunch.

With so many Sydney establishments now offering bottomless brunch, sipping on limitless mimosas while you enjoy your avo on toast has fast become the most in vogue foodie phenomenon of the moment. Adding their offering to the ever-growing list of Sydney’s bottomless brunch options, the mini-golf gurus at Holey Moley’s Newtown location have put their spin on the dining trend to celebrate the recent refurbishment of half of its pun-tastic course.

Drawing on the themes of their latest holes – inspired by pop culture faves including Forrest Gump, Lego, The Flintstones, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Jaws – you can tuck into a limited-edition menu, paired with unlimited beer, cider or wine (including sparkling), bottomless waffle fries, a specially themed cocktail on arrival, plus two-hours of unlimited mini-golf, all for $50.

The eats are more diner fare than brunch classics; if you're in search of pillowy scrambled or buttered toast, jog on. Instead, you can tuck into a krabby patty that would make old mate SpongeBob drool, or gnaw on some chicken ribs like a cave-dwelling Flintstone. Fill up on Forrest Gump’s favourite popcorn shrimp, or swap out the meat for veggie and vegan alternatives, all while getting your putt-putt on.

And if, after a few of those bottomless drinks, you want to keep the party going, Holey Moley Newtown is now home to two karaoke rooms, complete with a fun array of props to help unleash your inner pop star.

Holey Moley’s bottomless brunch is available every weekend until October 27, no pre-booking required, simply turn up anytime between 11am and 4pm.