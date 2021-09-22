Pop star Jack River, who just released brand new single We Are The Youth, says lockdown has changed her creative process in strange ways. “I usually dream up songs and ideas when I'm traveling. There’s endless inspiration in movement, bouncing off the world and other people. So I have relied on my relationship with my diary to process and understand WTF is going on.”

She's been working on her next album.“We first imagined it would be recorded in an old farmhouse with everyone coming in and out to create this beautiful, organic piece of art. Fast forward to reality and it’s been made by amazing real humans, but all in different places and all through a screen."

Of course, shooting music videos hasn't been an option, so they turned to archive footage for We Are The Youth. “It turned out to be a great decision, but again, we made it completely over the internet in back and forth texts and emails and calls."

River has found herself falling into bouts of doubt. “When there is no physical feedback from audiences, it’s easy to start looking at Spotify numbers and likes on Instagram to get that feedback and my god that is not a great idea. At the end of the day, I came to the realisation that you need to create for yourself and yourself only, which is empowering, and something I need to keep remembering during this extremely wack time.”