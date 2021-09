Now that up to five fully vaccinated adults can meet in a park for a picnic, let's make sure we're all having fun

Ok, we know this may be controversial, but picnics kind of suck. Hear us out. A lovely day in the sun: sunburn. Snacks on the ground: ants. Sitting cross legged for more than five minutes: dead leg. For every pro there is an equal and opposite con.

However, after months of lockdowns and with the weather warming up, we've been granted a little extra freedom by way of al fresco rug dining. So now that picnics are just about the only thing we’re allowed to do (provided you're double vaxxed and there's only five adults) it’s time to kick it into high gear and organise the picnic of your dreams.

Need some help finding your perfect picnic spot? These are our top picks from across Sydney.

