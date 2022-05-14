Time Out says

Artist and filmmaker Lynette Wallworth takes the stage for a surprising new work that sheds light on the seduction of cultish extremism

Emmy award-winning filmmaker and artist Lynette Wallworth brings her renowned storytelling skills to the stage in a surprising new work that sheds light on the seduction of cultish extremism. It’s a story she had never planned to tell, mainly because in it she plays the central character.

With a renowned reputation for creating profoundly empathetic works while pushing the boundaries of emerging technologies, Wallworth brings her renowned storytelling skills to the Sydney Opera House stage in a surprising new work that sheds light on her personal experience, and its collision with Christian cults and QAnon. She uses her artworks and a wry sensibility to navigate questions around how we are influenced, what we are seeking and how our differing realities co-exist.

How to Live (After You Die), which premiered at Sundance this year, is a poignant exploration of the plethora of extremist influences that can manipulate and mould us unless we find our way back to the creation of our own story.

This gripping 90-minute show comes to the stage care of UnWrapped, a bi-annual season from the Opera House that provides a platform for independent Australian artists and small-to-medium companies to showcase new, risk taking work spanning across dance, music, live art and theatre.

How to Live (After You Die) will be performed at the Sydney Opera House from Thursday May 12 to Saturday May 14. Grab your tickets here.

