Time Out says

Rev your engines – Sydney’s got itself a playground for speed demons and people who want to bring their Mario Kart dreams to life. Unlike a lot of go-karting centres, this one is located just a stone's throw from Sydney CBD. Hyper Karting takes up the fifth floor of the carpark at the Entertainment Quarter at Moore Park, meaning it’s indoor – so rain or shine, you can get your karting fix.

The go-karts at Hyper Karting are electric, which is cool for a few reasons: you don’t get the smell, sound or emissions of gas-fuelled karts, the torque is instant as soon as you press the pedal, and they have better handling.

You have to be at least 140cm tall to drive on the 410-metre Main Track – or there's a Mini Track for three- to seven-year-olds. To ensure F1-loving speed demons have as much fun as juniors, and to ensure driver safety, they sort drivers into different age groups, and also cap the speed of karts for kids. Better drivers (those who avoid bumping into other riders or the edges of the track) are rewarded for good driving skills by getting a speed boost as the race goes on.

Plus there’s more than karting. There are arcade games (including motorbike and car racing with realistic vibrating movement), there’s food and drink on offer, and they’ve just launched a super high-tech free-roam virtual reality experience (Hyper Reality) where you can battle it out as a team to beat zombies, compete in archery, make hamburgers and more.

Grab your friends, your family and your Daniel Ricciardo-wannabe mate, for a day of high-speed, high-tech fun. It's open until 11.30pm every night. Racing starts from just $19, and you can book here.