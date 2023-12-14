Time Out says

Your body is the controller in this fully immersive gaming experience opening in Darling Harbour on December 21

Game on, Sydney. This summer, Australia’s very first interactive gaming rooms will open in Darling Harbour, offering full-scale, immersive versions of Squid Game, Angry Birds, Ghostbusters and a whole lot more.

You can think of the new Immersive Gamebox as a happy marriage between the highly addictive virtual games you play at home (no clunky headset required) and the challenging escape rooms dotted across the city. Players will be able to book one of eight free-standing Gameboxes, which can each host two to six people per session.

As you enter the high-tech pod, you’ll be whisked straight into a vivid virtual world with touch screens, motion-sensing technology and surround sound.

You and your crew will have more than 13 exhilarating games to pick from, which range from 30-minute speed sessions to epic 120-minute extravaganzas. You can choose to enter the spine-chilling universe of Squid Game, face off with life-size Angry Birds, or dare to take on the thrilling new ‘AI Nightmare’.

Little ones aged five and up can come for the adventure, too, with light-hearted games featuring beloved characters from Paw Patrol and Shaun the Sheep.

These first-of-its-kind Australian game boxes are an exciting collab by Merlin Entertainments, the team behind iconic attractions like Sea Life Sydney Aquarium and Madame Tussauds, along with Immersive Gamebox, a trailblazer in interactive group gaming. Immersive Gamebox will open next door to Sea Life on December 21, with sessions running daily from 10am until 6pm on weekdays and 8pm on Friday and Saturday nights. You can book a 30-minute sessions starting at $26 for juniors and $36 for adults, or go all in with a 60-minute session starting at $48 for juniors and $67 for adults.