Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sea Life Sydney Aquarium

  • Museums
  • Darling Harbour
  1. A massive loggerhead turtle swims by in all new Day and Night on the Reef exhibit
    Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Sea Life Aquarium
    PreviousNext
    /8
  2. Blubber jellies
    Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Sea Life Aquarium
    PreviousNext
    /8
  3. Penguins walk along snowy bridge
    Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Sea Life Aquarium
    PreviousNext
    /8
  4. Children look into tank of colourful coral reef display
    Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Sea Life Aquarium
    PreviousNext
    /8
  5. A bioluminescent ocean glows under guests footsteps at 'night'
    Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Sea Life Aquarium
    PreviousNext
    /8
  6. Plugga the turtle gets familiar with her new home
    Photograph: Supplied/Sea Life Sydney Aquarium
    PreviousNext
    /8
  7. A shark swims through an aquarium
    Photograph: Supplied/Sea Life Sydney Aquarium
    PreviousNext
    /8
  8. Wuru the dugong enjoying some lettuce.
    Photograph: Joel Coleman
    PreviousNext
    /8
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Splash out on 1.5 million litres of aquatic discoveries

Sea Life Sydney Aquarium is the world's largest indoor system of Australian marine life, with 60 tanks and three oceanaria filled with more than 13,000 animals from 700 different species. Highlights include Shark Valley, the Day and Night on the Reef Zone inspired by the Great Barrier Reef, and the Bay of Rays.

The Aquarium has a focus on conservation and education, one of its achievements is helping to rehabilitate the local population of the endangered White's seahorse (or Sydney seahorse). Many of the larger creatures who live there are rescued animals who would not survive in the wild – like Plugga, an endangered Australian Green Sea Turtle. 

During the lockdowns between March and June, 2020, the Aquarium took the opportunity to refresh some exisiting exhibits, reach out with livestreams, and find new ways to entertain the more people-loving aquatic residents – like Pig the Dugong, who likes to say hello to visitors between munching on over 300 kilograms of lettuce every day.

The Aquarium is open Thursday to Monday from 10am-4pm. During school holidays the Aquarium is open seven days. Visitors are advised to book online in advance. 

Kid's eye view

(Reviewed by: Bill Blake, aged 8, 2015)

My favourite bit of the aquarium is Shark Valley. I like the new design. It is like an ancient Atlantic ruin. It has a creepy head of King Neptune. Sometimes small sharks swim through the eyes. You go through a tunnel under the water with sharks and fish swimming above and around you. The tunnel seems to be made out of ancient stones. That’s cool.

I really like the Spotted Wobbegong. It has whiskers. I also like the Port Jackson shark. The biggest shark in the tank is the Lemon shark. I learned that a shark’s skin feels more like sandpaper than rubber or plastic. It’s because it has tiny little teeth all over its body called denticles.

Shark Valley also has the biggest stingray in the world. It’s called a Smooth Ray.

I saw a Port Jackson shark in the Little Penguin enclosure. It’s in there because it is an ideal place to raise young sharks. The penguins leave the shark alone and the shark leaves the penguins alone. Port Jackson sharks don’t eat penguins, they eat crustaceans and small fish. They act like a vacuum cleaner on the bottom of the tank.

The Little Penguins are the smallest penguins in the world, also known as Blue Penguins and Little Blue Penguins, and Fairy Penguins. They have lots of names. I think they are very cute. I just want to get in and cuddle them!

The Moon Jellies are very cool. They look like aliens. They are see-through and they are 99 per cent water. I liked the incredibly clever Sydney Octopus. It has nine brains. It has one brain in its head and other brains in each of its eight legs.

I could use octopus suction cups for the suction cups on my Nerf bullets. That would be very cool.

The Tropical Bay of Rays was very tropical. It had palm trees and a huge tank full of rays. I liked the Black Masked Blue Spotted Ray. I just call it a Burglar Ray.

Zoe the platypus was swimming around instead of hiding. She looked very strange. She had like a duck’s beak and a beaver’s tail. She was nibbling on blood worms and shrimp. I learned that a baby platypus is called a Puggle.

Details

Address:
1-5 Wheat Rd
Darling Harbour
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
02 9333 9245
Price:
$28-$48
Opening hours:
Thu-Mon, 10am-4pm (open 7 days in school holidays)

What’s on

Dating and Mating

  • Exhibitions

Queer love isn’t just for the human world – the animal kingdom is also across all kinds of love too, and boy, are we here for it. However, out of all the creatures great and small, penguins are known for being particularly keen on same-sex partnerships.  In case you didn’t know – one of the world’s most famous gay penguin couples lives in a loving monogamous matrimony together in the heart of our very own Sydney city at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium. Gentoo penguins Magic and Sphen have been together since 2018, during which time they have successfully raised a foster chick from egg to baby penguin, built a number of romantic pebble nests, raised ANOTHER chick, and just basically (dare we say) an empire. Move over, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.  Although it’s clear that Magic and Sphen are the ultimate penguin power couple, they aren’t the only penguins on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum at the Sydney aquarium. King penguins, Neptune, Arthur and Aurora are this season’s polyamorous, bisexual throuple, while Forrest and Nog are 2023’s freshest blossoming queer romance. Plus, Odin and Wallace are Sydney’s first interstate penguin couple, following Odin’s arrival from Melbourne. Sometimes, love does make the distance.  These penguins are all valued members of the Sealife Sydney universe, and now, you can get up close and personal with them in a special new experience that’s popped up, just for Sydney WorldPride.  Dating and Mating: Celebrating Diversity and Relationships in the Animal Kingdom is an exhi

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!