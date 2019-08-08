Indigenous walks and tours in Sydney

Many people do not know that before colonisation Australia was made up of a network of separate, independent 'countries' distinguished by 250 language groups and over 700 dialects. Sydneysiders and visitors may also be surprised that the traditional owners of the land on which our city now sits was originally inhabited by 29 clans, collectively known as the Eora Nation.

Aboriginal Australia has a rich culture that’s survived more than 60,000 years. Aboriginal people have survived catastrophic changes to their cultures and ways of life brought about by Europeans since 1788, and there’s a lot that visitors can learn from the oldest living culture in the world. Really get to know the city of Sydney through the connection to land that its First Nations peoples have and continue to uphold through these six Sydney tours.



