Institutional Change: The Noise We Should Be Making

Tune into this poignant discussion with First Nations change makers

From systemic racism to subtle biases and outdated power structures, Australian society has failed Indigenous people and communities for far too long. How can workplaces be given the tools and encouraged to create change and embrace diversity from within?

Three esteemed change makers working across the arts, media and academia will be tackling the big question of how to implement institutional change in a discussion to be streamed live from the Sydney Opera House this Sunday. The speakers include professor Larissa Behrendt, associate professor Pauline Clague and Phillipa Mcdermott.

In this discussion, the esteemed trio work to understand how our society can move forward together. This talk comes at a pressing time, in the wake of Australia’s own ongoing Black Lives Matter movement and the same week as the Victorian Police announced that no police officers would be charged over the death in custody of Indigenous woman Tanya Day.

Behrendt is an Eualayai/Gamillaroi woman, award-winning author and filmmaker, and the director of research and academic programs at the Jumbunna Indigenous House of Learning at the University of Technology, Sydney. Clague is a Yaegl woman from the North Coast of New South Wales, known for her extensive work in championing and producing the works of Australia’s emerging First Nations filmmakers, and she was also the series producer for ABC’s Messagestick from 2000-2004. Mcdermott is a Wakka Wakka and Mununjali woman and is acknowledged as an influential national senior leader in the fields of recruitment, media and the arts, she is currently the head of Indigenous Employment at the ABC.

The talk will be streamed live from the Joan Sutherland Theatre at 4pm on Sunday, August 30, for the Sydney Opera House’s digital season and will be available to stream on demand after this time.

