Dinosaurs, drag queens, sharks, rainbows and science – this after-hours pride event at the Australian Museum has it all

Get ready to roar with delight – this over-18s prehistoric party promises a night filled with comedy, community and science that will celebrate the queer heroes of STEAM. Plus, our sources say that you can meet the online sensation, Progress Shark, in person!

Jurassic Lounge: Pride Edition takes over the Australian Museum on Saturday, February 18, presented in partnership with Pride Amplified as part of Sydney WorldPride.

Whether a Jurassic Lounge loyalist or first-timer, this night is for everyone as an epic line-up of DJs, comedians, and scientists from all the colours of the rainbow descend on the Australian Museum. Take a walk on the Wild (Planet) side and be entertained by the queens of Sydney Drag Royalty as they strut their stuff among the lions and tigers and bears (oh my!). Marvel at gemstones with more sparkle than a drag queen’s closet in Minerals, or dive deep into the blockbuster exhibition Sharks.

Get your party started with a cheeky drink, then join in the fun with the stand-up comedians, party games, drop-in drawings and much more. Host and DJ Aunty Jonny will keep you moving with an upbeat playlist of bangers that have underscored the queer scene for decades. Get dressed to impress, as awards will be given for the best-dressed.

For those interested in science, Queered Science hosted by associate professor Alice Motion will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ champions of the science world. The STEAM Room will have scientists from Scary Strangers presenting their research in a comedic and informative light, exploring the science behind spider orgies and hydroponic lettuce start-ups. The good folk from Scary Strangers will also present (LGB)T.rex Autopsy, a comic yet informative take on the world's most famous predator.

Don't miss the chance to join paleo artist Celia Curtis for drop-in drawing classes on the rainbow lorikeet and the Silent Disco with the female and non-binary vinyl DJ collective, Queen Bee DJs featuring Dessert. The popular party favourite Sticky Bits will be hosted by Queers in Science with a scientific twist.

The event runs from 6.30pm to 10pm. Tickets are $36 for members, or $45 non-members (includes entry to Sharks exhibition). Snap up your tickets here.

