Vegemite on toast. Icy poles by the beach. Weekend barbecues with your mates. Swatting flies. I think we can pretty much all agree these things are all undoubtedly Australian. But what really is ‘un-Australian’? And in a country that’s renowned for being one of the most beautifully diverse and multicultural places in the world, why is that loaded phrase still being used today?

Just Not Australian is a free whip-smart exhibition kicking off this March at the Museum of Sydney that explores the moral and ethical undertones of the term ‘un Australian’ through the use of satire in art (Pauline Hanson makes an appearance in one work). The exhibition features the works of 19 multigenerational artists through a variety of mediums and presents a broad exploration of race, place and belonging at this time.

The talented artists featured in this exhibition include Abdul Abdullah; Hoda Afshar; Tony Albert; Cigdem Aydemir; Liam Benson; Eric Bridgeman; Jon Campbell; Karla Dickens; Fiona Foley; Gordon Hookey; Richard Lewer; Archie Moore; Vincent Namatjira Nell; Raquel Ormella; Ryan Presley; Joan Ross; Tony Schwensen; and Soda Jerk.

Curated by Artspace and developed in partnership with Sydney Festival and Museums and Galleries of NSW, Just Not Australian can be seen at the Museum of Sydney, located on the corner of Bridge and Phillip Streets. It’s running from Saturday, March 11 until Sunday, June 4, from 10am-5pm daily. And the best part is that it’s free entry, so it’s perfect if you’re looking for something to see and do this autumn in Sydney – and sure to leave you pondering long after you’ve left.