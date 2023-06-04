Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Just Not Australian

  • Things to do, Exhibitions
  • Museum of Sydney, Sydney
A photo of Australia with colourful sparkles
Credit: Liam Benson
Advertising

Time Out says

A clever free art exhibition that explores – and questions – national identity is opening at the Museum of Sydney

Vegemite on toast. Icy poles by the beach. Weekend barbecues with your mates. Swatting flies. I think we can pretty much all agree these things are all undoubtedly Australian. But what really is ‘un-Australian’? And in a country that’s renowned for being one of the most beautifully diverse and multicultural places in the world, why is that loaded phrase still being used today?

Just Not Australian is a free whip-smart exhibition kicking off this March at the Museum of Sydney that explores the moral and ethical undertones of the term ‘un Australian’ through the use of satire in art (Pauline Hanson makes an appearance in one work). The exhibition features the works of 19 multigenerational artists through a variety of mediums and presents a broad exploration of race, place and belonging at this time.

The talented artists featured in this exhibition include Abdul Abdullah; Hoda Afshar; Tony Albert; Cigdem Aydemir; Liam Benson; Eric Bridgeman; Jon Campbell; Karla Dickens; Fiona Foley; Gordon Hookey; Richard Lewer; Archie Moore; Vincent Namatjira Nell; Raquel Ormella; Ryan Presley; Joan Ross; Tony Schwensen; and Soda Jerk.

Curated by Artspace and developed in partnership with Sydney Festival and Museums and Galleries of NSW, Just Not Australian can be seen at the Museum of Sydney, located on the corner of Bridge and Phillip Streets. It’s running from Saturday, March 11 until Sunday, June 4, from 10am-5pm daily. And the best part is that it’s free entry, so it’s perfect if you’re looking for something to see and do this autumn in Sydney – and sure to leave you pondering long after you’ve left.

Find out more information here.

By Avril Treasure for Time Out in association with Museums of History NSW

Details

Event website:
mhnsw.au/whats-on/events/just-not-australian/
Address:
Museum of Sydney
Corner Phillip and Bridge Streets
Sydney
2000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Circular Quay
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
10am-5pm

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!