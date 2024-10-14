It’s one of Sydney’s biggest tourist precincts, but The Rocks has a dark history. The area used to be filled with ‘wild west’ characters, including sly grog joints, unofficial plague pits and little respect for the law. The ghosts of the Rocks’ heady past are still said to linger amongst the old buildings, hence why the new Ghost Festival is held in the historic precinct. (Find out more about just one tale, here.)

Lantern Ghost Tours will take you to some of the most haunted spots while you hear stories along the way – so both history buffs and ghost hunters will enjoy the tour.

As well as the freaky stuff, you'll get insights into some cool old buildings, the area's historic pubs, and plenty of great photo ops.

Not one for the faint-hearted.

