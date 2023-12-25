Time Out says

Take in the joy-filled music and projections at St Mary’s Cathedral's Christmas display

Maybe it’s cold outside in the Northern Hemisphere, but here in Sydney the weather is just warming up, and the season’s fabulous Christmas light displays are floating in on that balmy evening breeze. We can't wait to get out and enjoy the sparkly displays around the city, and the glowing set up at St Mary’s Cathedral is undoubtedly one of the most spectacular.

We’re not talking about the dodgy string of fairy lights your neighbour has used to outline their verandah for the past six years. We’re talking a proper light show filled with festive joy.

Christmas will once again take over St Mary’s Cathedral’s façade with a show of glowing projections, digital animations, Christmas trees, food trucks, market stalls and carols this December.

From December 14 to December 25, the Cathedral will be shining with vivid Christmas projections. The entertainment runs from 5.30 to 10.30pm each day.

Expect projections inspired by St Mary's Cathedral's gorgeous stained-glass windows. Find out more over at their website, and check out their Facebook page if you're after live updates.

