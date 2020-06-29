Locals and Legends Party

Celebrate Sydney's return to normalcy at Petersham's Oxford Tavern

Beloved local watering hole, the Oxford Tavern, has a special place in the hearts of those in its catchment area: it's got honest, hearty pub food, flowing beer and a lively atmosphere. While it wasn't able to retain all of those aspects through Sydney's lockdown, the local favourite switched to offering takeaway meals, drinks and allowing private hires when restrictions eased enough to be able to do so.



Now, as NSW does away with its 50-person limit in hospitality venues as of July 1, the Oxford Tavern wants to thank the locals who helped it through the crisis. On Wednesday, July 8, from 5-7pm, the legends behind the bar are shouting drinks and food for those who wander in. It's a seated event – but a DJ will be serving virus-related bangers all evening for those who are up for a chair-boogie.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.